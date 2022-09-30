Red River Data Protection in 2022 and Beyond

With cyber threats on the rise, the federal government needs to take action to address high-risk information security challenges. As threats become more sophisticated, data stores larger, and technology standards evolve, agencies need to keep pace to strengthen their security posture and mitigate risk. A great place to start is by taking a look at the data protection challenges facing security professionals and the cybersecurity trends driving investments in the U.S. Federal sector.

Find out more in this ebook.