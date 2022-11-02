On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Reinventing the federal employee experience
November 2, 2022
12:00 AM Ebooks
Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.
Register Now

Although the Biden administration in spring 2022 released a return to office strategy for the government, agencies continue to morph and adapt to a world where far more employees work remotely more often than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this exclusive ebook, you can learn more about how Agriculture and Interior are working to improve employee engagement and experience, as well as efforts under way at the Homeland Security Department.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.