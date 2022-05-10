Scalability and Security With Industry-Leading Government Cloud
May 10, 20223:21 pm
2 min read
Date: May 18, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description:
Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.
Learning objectives:
Updated List of Cloud Goals
What to Ask Your Cloud Provider
The Approach to Launching New Platforms in the Cloud
Complimentary Registration:
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Additional Information:
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.