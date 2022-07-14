Secure Development for Federal Software Supply Chains

Date: July 27, 2022

Date: July 27, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

How are agencies developing strategies to implement cutting edge software?

During this exclusive webinar, we will break down different approaches taken in securing software during development and production. Moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will discuss some of the most important factors when you are deciding to bring new software into your ecosystem and how to ensure that your workforce has the necessary skills.

Learning Objectives:

Current State of Software Development in Agencies

Cybersecurity Considerations for Open Source Software

Decisions Around Building vs. Buying Capabilities

Complimentary Registration:

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information:

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.