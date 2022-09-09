Staying Ahead of Fraud, Waste and Abuse

Date: September 20, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services have over 1 billion claims submitted each year. This large number prompts an important question: How can they mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role in preventing fraud, waste and abuse.

Learning objectives:

Challenges in Preventing Fraud, Waste and Abuse

Data Management

Use Cases

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in behavioral ethics recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.