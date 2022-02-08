Strategic Guidance Survey: Securing Against Cyber Threats
February 8, 20229:34 am
< a min read
There is broad recognition that agency risk tolerance and cyber attack surfaces have both increased.
On one hand, agencies have seen through the move to remote work and the use of mobile devices, confident they can deal with the heightened risk to their networks.
On the other hand, these mobile devices as well as the increase in ransomware and supply chain attacks have caused them to move with a sense of urgency to batten down the hatches in new ways.
This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.
Register to read the full analysis and download the complete survey results.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments