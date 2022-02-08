Strategic Guidance Survey: Securing Against Cyber Threats

There is broad recognition that agency risk tolerance and cyber attack surfaces have both increased.

On one hand, agencies have seen through the move to remote work and the use of mobile devices, confident they can deal with the heightened risk to their networks.

On the other hand, these mobile devices as well as the increase in ransomware and supply chain attacks have caused them to move with a sense of urgency to batten down the hatches in new ways.

This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

