Strategies for developing the cyber workforce of the future
October 5, 2023
2:00 PM Webinar 1 hour No Fee
Join us for a panel discussion with moderator, Jason Miller and agency and industry leaders who will explore agency workforce training, recruitment and challenges to meet cybersecurity priorities.
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Federal cybersecurity initiatives have launched agencies into a hiring frenzy. How are they finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of the mission?

Learning objectives:

  • Cyber workforce strategy
  • The importance of training
  • The technology components for the cyber workforce

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Business Management & Organization. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal management recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

James Saunders

Chief Information Security Officer

Office of Personnel Management

Jimmy L. Hall Jr.

Chief Information Officer, Bureau of Intelligence and Research

State Department

Kristina Walter

Director, Future-Ready Workforce Initiative

National Security Agency

Jon Check

Executive Director, Cyber Protection Solutions

Raytheon, an RTX Business

Kyla Guru

Stanford University, 2023 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition, First Place Team

Jason Miller, Executive Editor

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

