Tackling cyber on all fronts: People, policy, technology

As technology infiltrates nearly every aspect of our lives at work and at home, the demand for cybersecurity technology, cyber literacy and cyber talent has expanded astronomically.

In this ebook, we look at the struggle to stay ahead of cyberthreats — directly from the perspective of people (finding and hiring them, as well as upskilling them), but also from the perspective of critical cyber projects (the roles and responsibilities, and the unique tools to help better thwart attacks).