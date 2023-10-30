Tackling cyber on all fronts: People, policy, technology

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
As technology infiltrates nearly every aspect of our lives at work and at home, the demand for cybersecurity technology, cyber literacy and cyber talent has expanded astronomically.
In this ebook, we look at the struggle to stay ahead of cyberthreats — directly from the perspective of people (finding and hiring them, as well as upskilling them), but also from the perspective of critical cyber projects (the roles and responsibilities, and the unique tools to help better thwart attacks).
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202)895-5023
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.