Tactics for implementing supply chain security, SBOMs

Agencies are honing in on how best to secure software and gain better visibility into their suppliers. How are agencies meeting demands for visibility into their vendors’ cyber practices? What still needs to be done?
We talk to leaders from the Defense Department, Food and Drug Administration, General Services Administration, NASA and State Department to find out.
