Take Control of Privileged Access Before Attackers Do

February 11, 2022 1:51 pm
Date: February 23, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description
When it comes to zero trust, federal and industry experts say managing privileged access is part of the risk calculation.

During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will discuss the role identity management plays in the zero trust mindset.

Learning objectives:

  • The Current Zero Trust Environment
  • Identity and Access Management
  • Factoring Zero Trust into IoT

Featured guests

  • Gerald Caron

    Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

  • Gary Buchanan

    Director of the Cybersecurity Office and Chief Information Security Officer, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

  • Sean Connelly

    TIC Program Manager, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

  • John Simms

    Senior Technology Advisor, Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

  • Josh Brodbent

    Regional Vice President, Public Sector Solutions Engineering, BeyondTrust

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

