Take Control of Privileged Access Before Attackers Do
February 11, 20221:51 pm
< a min read
Date: February 23, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Description
When it comes to zero trust, federal and industry experts say managing privileged access is part of the risk calculation.
During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will discuss the role identity management plays in the zero trust mindset.
Learning objectives:
The Current Zero Trust Environment
Identity and Access Management
Factoring Zero Trust into IoT
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Additional Information Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Comments