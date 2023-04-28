Taking the leap: Real-world agency transformation insights

From modernization to transformation — securely

Learn how the Coast Guard, National Science Foundation and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

We talk with Coast Guard’s Jonathan White, NSF’s Dorothy Aronson, USAID’s Jason Gray and LaunchDarkly’s Phoebe Nerdahl.

Download our exclusive ebook now!