Taking the leap: Real-world agency transformation insights

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
From modernization to transformation — securely
Learn how the Coast Guard, National Science Foundation and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.
We talk with Coast Guard’s Jonathan White, NSF’s Dorothy Aronson, USAID’s Jason Gray and LaunchDarkly’s Phoebe Nerdahl.
Download our exclusive ebook now!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.