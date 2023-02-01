The Digital Front Door and Transforming Customer Experience and the Citizen Journey

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: February 14, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
How do the efforts of the last several years translate into a multi-channel, data-driven and successful customer experience?
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the digital front door and customer experience strategy and initiatives with agency and industry leaders.
Learning objectives:
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.