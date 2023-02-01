The Digital Front Door and Transforming Customer Experience and the Citizen Journey

Date: February 14, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

How do the efforts of the last several years translate into a multi-channel, data-driven and successful customer experience?

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the digital front door and customer experience strategy and initiatives with agency and industry leaders.

Learning objectives:

Current state of CX in government

Creation of the digital front door

Data-driven decision making

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training