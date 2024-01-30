Unlocking Zero Trust: Strategic approaches and cybersecurity modernization

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

How do AI, cloud computing and analytics fit into creating a successful zero trust strategy?

Join moderator Jason Miller, and agency and industry leaders on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. to gain insights into the critical aspects of Zero Trust Architecture and how it can help reshape and innovate your cybersecurity approach.

Learning objectives:

Modernizing security through zero trust

Navigating the zero trust culture shift

Applying automation in security

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and advance preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program level: Beginner

Delivery method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.