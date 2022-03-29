On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Federal Insights

Why Zero Trust Starts With People

March 29, 2022 1:08 pm
1 min read
      

Date: April 6, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description
It’s become clearer over the last two years that people are the first and last line of defense when it comes to cybersecurity. But how can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change?

During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Learning objectives:

  • Zero trust in a hybrid and remote work environment
  • Risk measurement
  • Addressing legacy systems

This program is sponsored by   

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE.

Additional Information
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Featured speakers

  • Mike Witt

    Chief Information Security Officer, NASA

  • Steven Hernandez

    Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

  • Davon Tyler

    Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Mint

  • Beau Houser

    Chief Information Security Officer, Census Bureau

  • Phil Fuster

    Vice President of Sales, Federal, Proofpoint

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

