Why Zero Trust Starts With People

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

It’s become clearer over the last two years that people are the first and last line of defense when it comes to cybersecurity. But how can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change?

During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Learning objectives:

Zero trust in a hybrid and remote work environment

Risk measurement

Addressing legacy systems

This program is sponsored by

Complimentary Registration

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

