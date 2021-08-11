How to Future-Proof and Create a Nimble IT Modernization Plan

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Federal agencies, that in recent years find themselves saddled with technical debt, have started thinking about IT modernization more as a continuous process than as a discrete thing you do periodically. Continuous modernization requires planning and strategizing on both the technology and the financial fronts, including analyzing when to update or replace a system before it becomes a maintenance cost sink.

Experts from the Government Accountability Office, U.S. Agency for International Development, Information Technology Industry Council and Hitachi Vantara Federal will explore how to become future-proof by not only thinking about the future, but also how to ensure it doesn’t arrive before you’ve got a plan.

Learning objectives:

The holistic view of modernization

How the OpEx model fits into modernization

Cloud’s alignment with modernization

