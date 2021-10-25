Leaders in Innovation: ICAM Modernization Expert Advice to Get Started Right

Date: October 28, 2021

Agencies have been talking about the importance of identity and access management for more than 20 years. It started at the Defense Department with the roll out of the common access card and across the civilian agency world with the move to creating a public key infrastructure (PKI) and the federal bridge.

Today, agencies across the federal space are under immense pressure, from cyber attackers and others, to make identity credentialing and access management (ICAM), the center piece of nearly all of their IT modernization and cyber efforts.

From cyber with zero trust to how they serve citizens better, faster and more securely, ensuring they can trust that the person on the other end of that service is who they say they are is the lynchpin to the federal mission.

Agencies are in the last mile—what many would describe as the hardest mile—of the ICAM marathon.

Executives from the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Department, Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Defense, Microsoft and Saviynt will discuss how their agencies are modernizing identity management through an agile, data-focused approach.

Learning objectives:

Current identity management strategy

The impact of the cybersecurity EO on ICAM

ICAM and digital transformation

