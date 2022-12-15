On Air: Panel Discussions
Understanding the critical role of UX to zero trust
December 15, 2022
12:00 AM Executive Briefings
Cyber leaders at Customs and Border Protection, Education, FDIC and USCIS along with experts from Crowdstrike, Okta and Zscaler share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users.
How can you keep user experience at the center of zero trust? Is there such a thing as “smart friction?”

In this executive briefing, we tap a panel of cyber leaders from government and industry to share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users:

  • Shane Barney of Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Zachary Brown of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Scott Davis of Customs and Border Protection
  • Sean Frazier of Okta
  • Steven Hernandez of Education Department
  • Ned Miller of Crowdstrike
  • Jose Padin of Zscaler

