Understanding the critical role of UX to zero trust

How can you keep user experience at the center of zero trust? Is there such a thing as “smart friction?”

In this executive briefing, we tap a panel of cyber leaders from government and industry to share their thinking on how to layer in security for zero trust while also minimizing friction on users:

Shane Barney of Citizenship and Immigration Services

of Citizenship and Immigration Services Zachary Brown of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Scott Davis of Customs and Border Protection

of Customs and Border Protection Sean Frazier of Okta

of Okta Steven Hernandez of Education Department

of Education Department Ned Miller of Crowdstrike

of Crowdstrike Jose Padin of Zscaler

Discover more now!