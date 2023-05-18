Federal Executive Forum 5G in Government

Date: May 31, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Government has seen many benefits and use cases of 5G technology, but how are agencies navigating challenges and identifying new opportunities with the technology?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.

The following experts will explore what the future of 5G in government means to you:

Rob Beutel, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Air Force

Thomas Osborne, Executive Director, VA Convergence Center (VC2), Department of Veterans Affairs

David Arreola, Deputy of Operations for the National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI), Department of Veterans Affairs

Kevin Gallo, Director, Technical Account Management, Information Technology Category, General Services Administration

Bryan Schromsky, Manager Partner, 5G Public Sector, Verizon Business Group

Brian Greenberg, Principal, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte

, Principal, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte Mike Loomis, General Manager, Nokia Federal Solutions

General Manager, Nokia Federal Solutions Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.