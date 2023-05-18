Federal Executive Forum 5G in Government

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: May 31, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Government has seen many benefits and use cases of 5G technology, but how are agencies navigating challenges and identifying new opportunities with the technology?
During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.
The following experts will explore what the future of 5G in government means to you:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.