On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum 5G in Government
May 31, 2023
1:00 PM Webinar
Government has seen many benefits and use cases of 5G technology, but how are agencies navigating challenges and identifying new opportunities with the technology? During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.
Register Now

Date: May 31, 2023
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Government has seen many benefits and use cases of 5G technology, but how are agencies navigating challenges and identifying new opportunities with the technology?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with 5G.

The following experts will explore what the future of 5G in government means to you:

  • Rob Beutel, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Air Force
  • Thomas Osborne, Executive Director, VA Convergence Center (VC2), Department of Veterans Affairs
  • David Arreola, Deputy of Operations for the National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI), Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Kevin Gallo, Director, Technical Account Management, Information Technology Category, General Services Administration
  • Bryan Schromsky, Manager Partner, 5G Public Sector, Verizon Business Group
  • Brian Greenberg, Principal, Government & Public Sector, Deloitte
  • Mike Loomis, General Manager, Nokia Federal Solutions
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.