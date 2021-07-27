Myth Buster: Innovation and Security *Can* Happen in Tandem

Date: August 4, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Every day seems to bring different pandemic news. The result is continuing uncertainty about when masses of employees will return permanently to their offices. Consensus is emerging that organizations, including federal agencies, will need to support a variety of work modes.

Therefore it’s time for agencies to move to the next phase of more innovative, sustainable support processes – onboarding, equipping, and ongoing technical support for people collaborating in hybrid modes. IT staffs thus moving must balance great user experience and cybersecurity.

Experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, State Department, Defense Logistics Agency, Microsoft Federal and ServiceNow will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem.

Learning objectives:

Security in a hybrid work environment

Device strategies

How zero trust factors into the hybrid work environment.

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 274-4830. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

This program is sponsored by





How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.