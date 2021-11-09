Practical Approaches to Achieving Zero Trust Between User Endpoints and Cloud Resources

Date: November 17, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Government agencies will be operating in a hybrid workplace for the foreseeable future. Establishing secure connections between user endpoints and cloud resources through a zero trust approach is critical to ensuring the hybrid work environment remains sustainable.

In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from the National Science Foundation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Lookout will discuss device security through zero trust.

Learning objectives:

Devices and Software in a Hybrid Environment

Zero Trust and the Executive Order

The Current Threat Landscape

This program is sponsored by

