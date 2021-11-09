Practical Approaches to Achieving Zero Trust Between User Endpoints and Cloud Resources
November 9, 2021
Date: November 17, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Description
Government agencies will be operating in a hybrid workplace for the foreseeable future. Establishing secure connections between user endpoints and cloud resources through a zero trust approach is critical to ensuring the hybrid work environment remains sustainable.
In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from the National Science Foundation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Lookout will discuss device security through zero trust.
Learning objectives:
Devices and Software in a Hybrid Environment
Zero Trust and the Executive Order
The Current Threat Landscape
