Practical Approaches to Achieving Zero Trust Between User Endpoints and Cloud Resources

November 9, 2021 4:46 pm
2 min read
      

Date: November 17, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description
Government agencies will be operating in a hybrid workplace for the foreseeable future. Establishing secure connections between user endpoints and cloud resources through a zero trust approach is critical to ensuring the hybrid work environment remains sustainable.

In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from the National Science Foundation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Lookout will discuss device security through zero trust.

Learning objectives:

  • Devices and Software in a Hybrid Environment
  • Zero Trust and the Executive Order
  • The Current Threat Landscape

Complimentary Registration
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Panel of Experts

  • Chezian Sivagnanam

    Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation

  • Brian Epley

    Director, Office of Information Technology Operations, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

  • Chi Kang

    Deputy Director for Operations, Cyber Security Division, Office of the Chief Information Officer, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

  • Tony D'Angelo

    Vice President, Public Sector, Lookout

