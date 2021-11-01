Strategies for a Zero Trust Architecture

Date: November 18, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Moving towards a zero trust framework is a priority across the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies.

In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from across DHS and Splunk will explore the benefits and challenges for cybersecurity as the department shifts to a zero trust architecture.

Learning objectives:

The zero trust strategy

Data sharing across DHS

The future approach to cybersecurity

