Strategies for a Zero Trust Architecture

November 1, 2021 3:26 pm
2 min read
      

Date: November 18, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description
Moving towards a zero trust framework is a priority across the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies.

In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from across DHS and Splunk will explore the benefits and challenges for cybersecurity as the department shifts to a zero trust architecture.

Learning objectives:

  • The zero trust strategy
  • Data sharing across DHS
  • The future approach to cybersecurity

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
