Strategies for a Zero Trust Architecture

Date: November 18, 2021 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
Description
Moving towards a zero trust framework is a priority across the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies.
In this exclusive webinar, technology executives from across DHS and Splunk will explore the benefits and challenges for cybersecurity as the department shifts to a zero trust architecture.
Learning objectives:
The zero trust strategy
Data sharing across DHS
The future approach to cybersecurity
