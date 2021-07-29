Strategies to Provide Equitable Access and Prevent Identity Fraud in Government

Date: August 5, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE

Trillion-dollar government programs rushed into law and offered to the public in a hurry – they’re a recipe for fraud and abuse. With up-to-date identity and credentialing techniques, agencies have been able to minimize fraud while achieving the equitable distribution of benefits Congress intended for the pandemic relief programs. At a minimum, programs should require two-factor authentication and, when people enroll, use of threat metrics and third-party data to verify IDs.

Experts from the Small Business Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration and LexisNexis Risk Solutions will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention.

Learning objectives:

Identity management overview in agencies

Data and identity management solutions

Equitable access for identity management

