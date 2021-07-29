On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Strategies to Provide Equitable Access and Prevent Identity Fraud in Government

July 29, 2021 2:59 pm
Date: August 5, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Trillion-dollar government programs rushed into law and offered to the public in a hurry – they’re a recipe for fraud and abuse. With up-to-date identity and credentialing techniques, agencies have been able to minimize fraud while achieving the equitable distribution of benefits Congress intended for the pandemic relief programs. At a minimum, programs should require two-factor authentication and, when people enroll, use of threat metrics and third-party data to verify IDs.

Experts from the Small Business Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration and LexisNexis Risk Solutions will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention.

Learning objectives:

  • Identity management overview in agencies
  • Data and identity management solutions
  • Equitable access for identity management

Panel of experts

  • Sanjay Gupta

    Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration

  • Patrick Nemeth

    Identity Operations Division Director, Office of Biometric Identity Management, Department of Homeland Security

  • John Yuda

    Identity Strategist, Identity Portfolio, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration

  • Andrew McClenahan

    Solutions Architect, Government Division, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

