The Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government

November 19, 2021 12:32 pm
1 min read
      

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Zero trust architecture has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last year, but how are agencies implementing and managing their zero trust strategy?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Small Business Administration and National Institute of Standards and Technology are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

  • Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Trafenia Flynn Salzman, Security Architect, Small Business Administration
  • Alper Kerman, Cybersecurity Engineer and Project Manager, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Mark Sincevich, Federal Director, Illumio
  • Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector
  • Tony D’Angelo, Vice President, North America, Public Sector, Lookout
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

How to access the content: Please note, you may need to re-enter your registration information if you previously registered for this webinar and returned to page after clearing your cookies or using a private browser.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Comments

