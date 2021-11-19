The Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Zero trust architecture has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last year, but how are agencies implementing and managing their zero trust strategy?

During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Small Business Administration and National Institute of Standards and Technology are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

Shane Barney , Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Trafenia Flynn Salzman , Security Architect, Small Business Administration

, Security Architect, Small Business Administration Alper Kerman , Cybersecurity Engineer and Project Manager, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, National Institute of Standards and Technology

, Cybersecurity Engineer and Project Manager, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, National Institute of Standards and Technology Mark Sincevich , Federal Director, Illumio

, Federal Director, Illumio Chris Roberts , Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector

, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector Tony D’Angelo , Vice President, North America, Public Sector, Lookout

, Vice President, North America, Public Sector, Lookout Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

