The Federal Executive Forum’s Zero Trust in Government
November 19, 202112:32 pm
Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 1 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description
Zero trust architecture has come to the forefront of government agency cyber strategies in the last year, but how are agencies implementing and managing their zero trust strategy?
During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the U.S, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Small Business Administration and National Institute of Standards and Technology are implementing strategies and technology around zero trust.
The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:
Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Chris Roberts, Federal Technology Director, Quest Software Public Sector
Tony D’Angelo, Vice President, North America, Public Sector, Lookout
Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
