What Role Does Identity Play in Zero Trust

Date: January 18, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

Two things have become abundantly clear over the last few years. First, zero trust is more than a buzzword as more and more public and private sector organizations move toward this mindset. Second, identity and access management is not only back in vogue, but it’s a key foundational piece of moving toward the end goal of a zero trust environment.

During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will provide insights and examples of how they are taking on the zero trust and identity management challenges.

Learning objectives:

Current Zero Trust Strategies

The Impact of Cloud on Zero Trust

Identity and Access Management

This program is sponsored by

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training