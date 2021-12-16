What Role Does Identity Play in Zero Trust

Date: January 18, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
Two things have become abundantly clear over the last few years. First, zero trust is more than a buzzword as more and more public and private sector organizations move toward this mindset. Second, identity and access management is not only back in vogue, but it’s a key foundational piece of moving toward the end goal of a zero trust environment.
During this exclusive webinar, technology executives will provide insights and examples of how they are taking on the zero trust and identity management challenges.
Learning objectives:
Current Zero Trust Strategies
The Impact of Cloud on Zero Trust
Identity and Access Management
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Additional Information Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
