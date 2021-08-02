 ZOOM Forward – Return to the Office

Date: August 10, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

The 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey found 59 percent of employees teleworked daily at some point during the pandemic. The data also shows how agencies expanded telework to employees who previously couldn’t take advantage of the program before the pandemic began. According to 2020 FEVS, 24 percent of federal employees did not telework before the pandemic because they had to be physically present on the job.

The FEVS results demonstrate a real culture change among the federal workforce.

And it wasn’t just in federal employees. Contractors too had to adjust their workplace approaches.

As agencies and contractors make their way back into the office, one thing is clear from the FEVS survey and other research, agencies and contractors aren’t going back to the status quo.

Experts from NASA, the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Zoom will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce.

Learning objectives:

The new approach to workforce management

Workforce recruitment

Digital transformation 2.0

