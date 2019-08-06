Listen Live Sports

Executive Briefing Series: Managing IT Complexities in a Multi-cloud World

August 6, 2019
 
The cloud marketplace is flooded with new products, and while that can be a positive thing for agencies looking to deliver newer, better experiences to the customer, it can also leave them struggling. How do they keep up with the pace of change? How do they evaluate new services, and what common reference points can they compare to? And as agencies start migrating their higher-level applications, which ones go first?

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT practitioners on the forefront of cloud migration discuss how they have been addressing these questions:

  • Allen Hill, Director of Telecommunications, General Services Administration
  • Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Steven Grunch, Branch Chief, Enterprise Cloud Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Zain Ahmed, Vice President and General Manager, Civilian Sales, CenturyLink

