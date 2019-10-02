Listen Live Sports

Insight by VMware

Executive Briefing Series: Evolving Cloud Strategies

October 2, 2019 2:05 pm
 
A subtle but profound shift in thinking in how federal IT managers think about cloud computing; this occurs as they settle on strategies that encompass upgraded federal data centers and more-than-one commercial cloud services provider (CSP).

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT specialists discuss how federal agencies are approaching cloud computing:

  • Robert Ames, Senior Director, National Technology Strategy, VMware Research
  • Dominic Cussatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • John Hale, Chief of Cloud Services, Defense Information Systems Agency
  • Allen Hill, Director, Telecom Services, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
  • Kshemendra Paul, Cloud Action Officer and Deputy Director, Mission and Strategy, Department of Homeland Security
  • Bill Rowan, Vice President, Federal, VMware
  • Howard Spira, Chief Information Officer, Export-Import Bank of the United States
  • Christopher M. Wilsey, Branch Head, Navy Enterprise IT Efficiencies, Capabilities and Architecture and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, U.S. Navy

