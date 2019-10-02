Executive Briefing Series: Evolving Cloud Strategies

A subtle but profound shift in thinking in how federal IT managers think about cloud computing; this occurs as they settle on strategies that encompass upgraded federal data centers and more-than-one commercial cloud services provider (CSP).
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following IT specialists discuss how federal agencies are approaching cloud computing:
Robert Ames, Senior Director, National Technology Strategy, VMware Research
Dominic Cussatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
John Hale, Chief of Cloud Services, Defense Information Systems Agency
Allen Hill, Director, Telecom Services, Federal Acquisition Service, General Services Administration
Kshemendra Paul, Cloud Action Officer and Deputy Director, Mission and Strategy, Department of Homeland Security
Bill Rowan, Vice President, Federal, VMware
Howard Spira, Chief Information Officer, Export-Import Bank of the United States
Christopher M. Wilsey, Branch Head, Navy Enterprise IT Efficiencies, Capabilities and Architecture and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, U.S. Navy
