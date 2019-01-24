Executive Briefing Series: Delivering on the Promise of the Cloud
The cloud has already made it possible for federal agencies to store vast amounts of data while reducing their reliance on expensive enterprise data centers. Now the cloud is making it possible for agencies to consider sharing that data and putting it to use in ways they never had the resources to consider before.
Additionally, the cloud is able to make cyberscurity much easier.
In thisexclusive executive briefing, Keith Johnson, chief technology officer and chief engineer for Leidos’ Defense & Intelligence Group, and Brett McMillan, the director of federal government for Amazon Web Services, address the data storage and cybersecurity opportunities by using cloud.