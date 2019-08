Ted Girard Vice President, Public Sector, Okta

Ted Girard is the Vice President of Public Sector at Okta. He defines and drives Okta’s vision and strategy in the Federal, State & Local and Education markets. Ted and his extended team empower Public Sector organizations to recognize the benefits of digital transformation by connecting any employee, vendor, partner, or citizen to anything from anywhere, securely.

Ted has 20+ years experience building and leading highly successful Public Sector focused organizations with leading technology companies such as BladeLogic, BMC, Brocade and Xerox.

Ted holds a BA in Economics from Hobart College and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.