Protected: How IT can ensure holistic approach to reopening offices

Angela Bailey Chief Human Capital Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Angela Bailey has dedicated more than 39 years to public service, with 33 of those years in human resources. Ms. Bailey was appointed as the Department of Homeland Security’s Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO) in January 2016. She is responsible for the Department’s human capital program, which includes human resources policy, systems, and programs for strategic workforce planning, recruitment and hiring, pay and leave, performance management, employee development, executive resources, labor relations, work/life and safety and health. She also serves on the United States Coast Guard Academy Board of Trustees.

She also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) from November 2013 to January 2016. In this role, she provided overall organization management to improve OPM’s performance, mission and goals through strategic and performance planning, measurement, analysis, and regular progress assessment. She was also responsible for managing OPM’s human, financial, acquisition and information technology to achieve OPM’s program results efficiently, economically, and effectively.

Other roles at OPM included serving as Deputy Associate Director for Recruitment and Hiring and Associate Director for Employee Services, including as the agency’s CHCO. In that role, she was responsible for the design, development and implementation of government-wide human resources policy, systems, and programs for strategic workforce planning, recruitment and hiring, pay and leave, performance management, employee development, executive resources, labor relations, and work/life. In addition, she led OPM’s implementation of the President’s Veterans Employment Initiative, which resulted in 20-year highs in terms of the percentage of new federal employees who are veterans. As the CHCO for OPM, she also oversaw the agency’s internal human resources office. Ms. Bailey also spearheaded OPM’s flagship initiative on hiring reform, and the Pathways Programs for students and recent graduates, including the Presidential Management Fellows Program.

Ms. Bailey began her career with the Social Security Administration. She later worked for the Department of Defense in several different components and Defense agencies. She has served in many roles, including Budget Analyst, Labor Relations Officer, and as the Director of Human Resources for the Defense Contract Management Agency.

Ms. Bailey has a master’s degree in Leadership from Bellevue University and participated in Harvard University’s Kennedy School National Preparedness Leadership Initiative for Executives in 2012. She is a 2017 Meritorious Presidential Rank Award recipient and a 2019 National Academy of Public Administration Fellow.