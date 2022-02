As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Barnett leads the strategy, direction, and management of Noblis’ technology, labs, patent portfolio and innovation programs. Notably, he serves as sponsor of the Noblis Centers of Excellence, Noblis’ cross-company Centers that bring experts together from across missions, domains, and backgrounds, and the Noblis Sponsored Research (NSR) program, Noblis’ yearly investment in client-centered research and development challenges.

Barnett has decades of experience advising, leading, and transforming organizations in the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian Agencies, and the private sector. In addition to a wealth of experience in technology strategy, Barnett also brings a strong background in cyber security operations, security architecture, and National Security policy to his role at Noblis.

Prior to joining Noblis, Barnett held a number of leadership positions in the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Intelligence and Homeland Security Division at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).

Mr. Barnett has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, a Masters of Science in Information Technology from George Washington University, and a Bachelors of Arts in Economics from Ohio University.