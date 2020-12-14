Protected: Protecting the supply chain to promote operational resiliency

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Director, Public Sector, RSA Archer
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Dan Carayiannis currently serves as RSA Archer’s Public Sector Director. With a career spanning over 30 years, Mr. Carayiannis has held several executive leadership positions with information technology, IT security, geospatial and services companies servicing government and commercial enterprise customers. Mr. Carayiannis has been with RSA Archer for 12 years and is responsible for Archer’s Go-To-Market initiatives within the federal, state, local and international public sector marketplace. Mr. Carayiannis’ responsibilities includes leading RSA Archer’s public sector initiatives defining future Archer solution requirements for the public sector as well as supporting Archer’s commercial market initiatives involving federal regulations and directives. Mr. Carayiannis holds a BBA from James Madison, an MBA from Marymount University and was awarded a Duke University Executive Development Program certificate. Mr. Carayiannis has spoken at a wide range of industry conference engagements on RSA Archer’s behalf, is an active member of several industry related associations and has served on business and university advisory boards.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news. As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.