Protected: Protecting the supply chain to promote operational resiliency

Dan Carayiannis currently serves as RSA Archer’s Public Sector Director. With a career spanning over 30 years, Mr. Carayiannis has held several executive leadership positions with information technology, IT security, geospatial and services companies servicing government and commercial enterprise customers. Mr. Carayiannis has been with RSA Archer for 12 years and is responsible for Archer’s Go-To-Market initiatives within the federal, state, local and international public sector marketplace. Mr. Carayiannis’ responsibilities includes leading RSA Archer’s public sector initiatives defining future Archer solution requirements for the public sector as well as supporting Archer’s commercial market initiatives involving federal regulations and directives. Mr. Carayiannis holds a BBA from James Madison, an MBA from Marymount University and was awarded a Duke University Executive Development Program certificate. Mr. Carayiannis has spoken at a wide range of industry conference engagements on RSA Archer’s behalf, is an active member of several industry related associations and has served on business and university advisory boards.