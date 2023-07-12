Army General discusses keys to effective leadership

Major General Johnny Davis, commanding general of US Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox, joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends.

During his career, General Davis has served as deputy commanding general for Operations for the 25th Infantry Division, commanding general of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, and chief of staff at U.S. Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas.

During the show Davis discusses his leadership style which he says is about investing in those he leads.

“It is all about the people, you need to invest in them , take time to train them, help them reach their potential”.

Davis also talks about mistakes he has made during his career and what he learned from them.