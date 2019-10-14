Protected: If zero trust is a mindset, here’s how to get into it

Mathew Newfield Chief Information Security Officer, Unisys

Mathew Newfield joined the Unisys leadership team as the Corporate Chief Information Security Officer in March 2018. He leads the Unisys Corporate Information Security team with responsibility for design, development, and implementation of the company's corporate information security and risk programs across all regions and functions. Mathew has over 19 years of experience in Information Technology with a focus on Security, Software as a Service Operations, Risk Auditing and Management, and international Mergers and Acquisitions.

Prior to joining Unisys, he was the Director of Global Managed Security Services for IBM where he had responsibility for delivery services in 133 countries and managed a staff of 1,500 security professionals. Mathew led the Managed Security Practice that performed Device Management, Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Information and Event Management, Account Governance, Project Management, Deployment Services, New Service Integration Business Operations, Compliance/Governance and Architecture Services. Mathew was also the Business Unit Information Security Officer and Global Process Officer for IBM's Security Services Organization. During his time at IBM, Mathew streamlined operational processes and developed cost reduction methodologies that improved cost control, profitability, and client delivery. Prior to IBM, Mathew held senior security leadership roles at Cybertrust, RSA, and DDC Advocacy.

Mathew is a published author on topics related to security, a speaker on cybersecurity, and has been an instructor at the SANS Institute. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from George Mason University.