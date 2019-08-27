Protected: How to get great applications without the coding

Michael Beckley Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Appian

Michael Beckley co-founded low-code software pioneer Appian Corporation (Nasdaq: APPN) in 1999. As Chief Technology Officer, Michael leads Appian’s technology strategy, oversees customer initiatives worldwide, and provides industry thought leadership in the intelligent automation space.

He serves and has served on multiple boards including Appian’s Board of Directors, the Industrial Advisory Board for the University of Virginia’s Computer Science Department. He also advises a variety of other groups including 1843Capital.

He holds an AB in Government from Dartmouth College.