Protected: How to get great applications without the coding

Michael Beckley co-founded low-code software pioneer Appian Corporation (Nasdaq: APPN) in 1999. As Chief Technology Officer, Michael leads Appian’s technology strategy, oversees customer initiatives worldwide, and provides industry thought leadership in the intelligent automation space.
He serves and has served on multiple boards including Appian’s Board of Directors, the Industrial Advisory Board for the University of Virginia’s Computer Science Department. He also advises a variety of other groups including 1843Capital.
He holds an AB in Government from Dartmouth College.
Host and Managing Editor, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network
Tom Temin has been the host of the Federal Drive since 2006. Tom has been reporting on and providing insight to technology markets for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Federal News Radio, Tom was a long-serving editor-in-chief of Government Computer News and Washington Technology magazines. Tom also contributes a regular column on government information technology.