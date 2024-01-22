On Air: Federal News Network
AI & Data Exchange 2024
February 27, 2024 to February 28, 2024
Webinar
Securely scaling artificial intelligence to meet mission.
Are you ready to scale trustworthy artificial intelligence at your agency?

Federal work on AI, machine learning and data-intensive pilots and projects is not new. But the White House’s October 2023 executive order on secure development of AI — coupled with congressional bills aimed at ensuring security and privacy remain chief focuses — has created a new set of priorities for agencies going forward. 

During Federal News Network’s inaugural AI & Data Exchange, on Feb. 27 and 28, government and industry experts will share insights and progress on AI work and discuss how to address the related challenges that all agencies face.

 Each day, we’ll feature provocative discussions on daily themes:

Day 1: Meeting the AI mandate

  • How is the latest executive order impacting AI development across government?
  • What additional guidance can agencies expect?
  • How can agencies raise the bar to meet AI use mandates and also effectively maintain data security and privacy as necessary?
  • What’s the perspective from Capitol Hill?

Day 2: AI on the front lines right now

  • How are AI and machine learning helping agencies meet their missions today?
  • How are agencies tackling challenges?
  • What are the lessons learned?
  • What’s planned on the near horizon — and beyond?

Speakers

Sen. Mark Warner (Virginia)

Sen. Mark Warner

Chairman, Select Committee on Intelligence

U.S. Senate

Kathleen Fisher of DARPA

Kathleen Fisher

Director, Information Innovation Office

DARPA

Rod Fontecilla of Guidehouse

Rod Fontecilla

Chief Innovation Officer

Guidehouse

Tracy Jones of Guidehouse

Tracy Jones

Associate Director, Data Management

Guidehouse

