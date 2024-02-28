AI & Data Exchange: State Dept’s Matthew Graviss & NIH’s Susan Gregurick on AI as ‘force multiplier’

The State Department and the National Institutes of Health are relying on artificial intelligence tools for faster data insights.

Matthew Graviss, the State Department’s chief data and AI officer, said the department sees AI as “an inevitable tool in the toolbox of diplomacy,” and is taking steps to ensure guardrails to ensure responsible use of this technology.

“There’s a strong demand for seeing opportunities and taking advantage where, we can, to use it responsibly. The world that we live in right now is more interconnected than anywhere at any time. And that shows up in diplomacy. More of today’s diplomatic challenges are borderless. They’re global — like climate, for example. That’s a global challenge,” Graviss said. “It’s not specific to a particular country, and our country engaging another bilaterally on one particular thing. It’s an interconnected world, and that requires our diplomats to have regional and global context, even when engaging bilaterally, so we see generative AI as an opportunity to create a big advantage when it comes to synthesizing a large amount of information.”

The State Department released its first-ever enterprise AI strategy in November 2023, soon after the Biden administration released its sweeping executive order on stepping up the use of AI tools in government.

“We took an all-of-department approach to developing the strategy. We had several bureaus across the Department of State participate in that process, to ensure that we were factoring in elements like privacy and cybersecurity and legal considerations,” Graviss said.

The AI strategy focuses on four goals – secure infrastructure, culture, responsible AI adoption and innovation. Graviss said much of the work around culture depends on employees sharing their AI success stories across the department.

“Analysis without communication helps one person, literally, if you don’t share what you’re doing, how you’re doing it. You’re only helping one person,” Graviss said. “This culture-building activity of how these tools, when safely used, can streamline our operations as an agency and enhance diplomatic outcomes is really important.”

Graviss leads the department AI steering committee, which is focused on legal and privacy and security, as well as AI policy and guardrails.

NIH lowering barriers to AI research

Susan Gregurick, NIH’s associate director for data science and the director of its Office of Data Science Strategy, leads data science and AI work across NIH’s 27 institutes, centers and offices.

“We are working to ensure that new innovations in trustworthy AI and the approaches that would reduce bias and risks are fundamentally funded in biomedical research, as well as looking at making data fair, validating models, providing explainable AI algorithms. These are really important areas that impact the biomedical and healthcare research enterprise,” Gregurick said.

NIH is recruiting data scientists and AI computer scientists through its Data Scholar Program. The program brings experts from academia, industry, nonprofits and other federal agencies for a two-year sabbatical at NIH to lead cutting-edge research.

NIH through its AIM-AHEAD program is also looking to advance health equity and promote diversity in the researchers who are developing and using AI tools.

“When you think about AI and NIH, think about trustworthy, fair, unbiased AI that’s reaching as broad a community as possible,” Gregurick said.

Gregurick said the administration’s AI executive order called on NIH to increase and expand the AIM-AHEAD program.

“You’ll see more opportunities for students, everyone really — from junior high, up through tenured professors — to get their hands on and participate in artificial intelligence through the AIM-AHEAD program, as well as developing capacity and capabilities at underrepresented underserved institutions,” Gregurick said.

NIH, she added, is working on “multimodal” AI that’s trained on data that ranges from medical records, to medical imaging, to wearable sensor data and genomics data.

“Multimodal AI has the potential to improve prediction and provide new insights into very complex biomedical systems. Multimodal AI is really geared towards very complex, multi-dimensional integrated systems that all of these data are coming from,” Gregurick said.

NIH, she added, is pursuing an “ethics-first” approach to multimodal AI in biomedicine, and is taking steps to ensure the AI tools produce ethical and equitable results.

“When we’re thinking about new activities for AI and new approaches to funding research in AI, this is something that we will be pushing out,” she said.

NIH is also supporting the federal government’s efforts to make AI resources more accessible to a broader community of researchers. The agency is contributing data sets to the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR), a hub of federal AI research resources.

By lowering the barriers to participation in AI research, and allowing more researchers to get involved in AI development, the Biden administration expects the research community will be better equipped to tackle some emerging challenges around ethical AI use.

“We are contributing a very large number of high-quality datasets and imaging in immunology and cancer, multiple chronic diseases and data derived from health care encounters,” Gregurick said.

NIH is partnering with the Energy Department on a NAIRR Secure pilot to give researchers access to data derived from NIH health care encounters and clinical imaging encounters, while keeping the data secure.

Generative AI as a ‘true force multiplier’

Among the State Department’s uses of generative AI, Graviss said the technology can help diplomats quickly make sense of the local news that’s being produced in the countries and regions where they’re stationed.

“We have a responsibility of understanding what’s going on in a particular post. If you work in Tashkent, or you work in Tegucigalpa, you need to understand what’s happening in in local media environment. It’s kind of hard to clean other people’s data, but if you can contribute to a generative AI tool the media articles that are most relevant to you — and you ask it to summarize it, and limit the answers to what you’re feeding it — that can be super valuable and a major time savings,” Graviss said.

“The spoken word is the currency of the State Department, and so we can see generative AI as a true force multiplier … We want our diplomats spending more face-to-face time and less time face-to-screen.,” Graviss said. “We want them out engaging and less time writing about it, and this can help. Generative AI can help in a fairly significant way,” he added.

NIH uses AI at its National Institute of General Medical Sciences to match research applications for funding to program officers. The institute receives well over 20,000 applications every year, but only about 4,000 receive funding.

“Matching an application to a program officer at that institute can be quite a lot of time-intensive labor,” Gregurick said.

The institute uses AI to pull information for the title and body of a grant abstract, then uses that information to assign the application to the most appropriate program officer.

“It allows us then to just narrow down on the workload that our staff would have to do in order to actually just decide, ‘Is this application going to be within the scientific expertise of this program officer?’” Gregurick said.

Center for Analytics ‘elevating the skills’ of State Dept workforce

Among his duties, Graviss also leads the State Department’s Center for Analytics, which serves as a central hub for all of its data and AI capabilities. The State Department recently ramped up its data for diplomacy efforts by naming chief data officers to each of its component bureaus and offices.

“We’ve taken this campaign approach …taking one foreign policy challenge, one management challenge [and] going as fast as possible in six months — elevating the skills of the people in those areas, delivering value quickly and coming up with sustainable solutions — such that the Center for Analytics as a hub can pivot to the next two priorities,” Graviss said.

In about two years, CfA is on track to complete 16 campaigns in some of the department’s most mission-critical areas — such as strategic competition, workforce diversity, cybersecurity and multilateralism.

“Each of these areas will be leveled up with the use of data and AI,” Graviss said. “I think it’s a model that’s proven really successful,” Graviss said.

