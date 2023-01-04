Ask the CIO: NASA Procurement Innovation

Date: January 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission. Host, Jason Miller and guest Karla Smith Jackson, assistant administrator for procurement and senior procurement executive at NASA will dive into innovation and the future of services at NASA. Andy Malay, vice president of public sector at Coupa will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

Innovation in procurement at NASA

The heritage of innovation at NASA

Managing the spend

The future of services at NASA

Industry analysis

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

