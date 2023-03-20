On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal News Network’s CX Exchange
April 26, 2023 to April 27, 2023
Webinar
Over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.
Reimagining customer experience is a central theme of the Biden administration’s management agenda. 

Day 1: Reinventing federal employee experience

    • How are agencies working to drive up employee satisfaction?
    • How are they engaging their workforces?
    • How are they driving innovation in their processes?

Day 2: Transforming public customer experience

    • How are agencies revamping how people interact with federal services?
    • How are they securing these interactions?
    • How are they using data to continuously drive improvements?

Federal News Network’s team of journalists will talk with leaders and experts across the government and industry to offer real-world insights, tips and tactics.

Check back regularly as we expand our list of speakers. We look forward to seeing you on Day 1, April 26!

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.

Speakers

Josh Lehman

Director, Office of Business and Customer Assurance

Food and Drug Administration

Matt Garber

Chief Customer Officer, Fiscal Service

Treasury Department

Niki French

Customer Service Branch Manager

Transportation Security Agency

Kriste Jordan Smith

Federal Security Director, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Transportation Security Agency

MaryAnn Monroe

Senior Director, Total Experience Solutions and Services

Maximus

Sean Frazier

Federal Chief Security Officer

Okta

