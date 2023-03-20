Federal News Network’s CX Exchange

Reimagining customer experience is a central theme of the Biden administration’s management agenda.

Over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Day 1: Reinventing federal employee experience

How are agencies working to drive up employee satisfaction? How are they engaging their workforces? How are they driving innovation in their processes?



Day 2: Transforming public customer experience

How are agencies revamping how people interact with federal services? How are they securing these interactions? How are they using data to continuously drive improvements?



Federal News Network’s team of journalists will talk with leaders and experts across the government and industry to offer real-world insights, tips and tactics.

Check back regularly as we expand our list of speakers. We look forward to seeing you on Day 1, April 26!

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.