In his role as a board member, Bostick will advise on HireVue’s approach and operations based on his long career in military hiring and corporate leadership.

“HireVue’s technology is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop talent globally,” said Bostick. “When I led Human Resources for the U.S. Army with over one million soldiers and 300,000 civilians, I recognized that reaching numerous qualified applicants quickly and without a travel requirement was critical. HireVue has created a best-in-class platform that not only streamlines interviews at scale to bring the best talent in faster, but also lets hiring teams access a broader pool of applicants, including some who were previously unreachable. I look forward to working with the other directors as the company continues its growth trajectory.”

Bostick retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant General after 38 years of service. He served as the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the largest public engineering organization in the world. Following his military career, Bostick served as the Chief Operating Officer and President of Intrexon Bioengineering where the company addresses global challenges across food, agriculture, environmental and industrial fields. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

“As we look forward from our 15 millionth interview, we’re extremely honored that Tom accepted the appointment to our board. At HireVue, our goal is to bring the highest quality talent to organizations, including our own,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. “Tom’s record of service, innovation and leadership speaks for itself. As we continue to build momentum, his experience brings additional depth to our board while we work to continue leveling the playing field for job applicants and helping our customers find and engage truly qualified candidates.”