Federal News Network’s Open Season Exchange
November 14, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.
During this exclusive one-day event, Federal News Network editors and reporters will talk with government and industry experts about what to consider when making selections for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for 2023.

  • What are the things that current and retired federal employees should consider this year?
  • Are there changes and nuances that feds and former feds need to know before they make their benefit selections?
  • What new offerings will be available this coming year?

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.

We hope you can join us!

Speakers

Kiran Ahuja

Director

Office of Personnel Management

Edward DeHarde

Deputy Associate Director, Federal Employees Insurance Operations

Office of Personnel Management

Walt Francis

Author & Consultant, Federal Health Plans

Sherri Hebert

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Compass Rose Benefits Group

Tiffany Martin

Director, Consumer Brand Partnerships

UnitedHealthcare

M. Shane Canfield

CEO

WAEPA

