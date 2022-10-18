Federal News Network’s Open Season Exchange

During this exclusive one-day event, Federal News Network editors and reporters will talk with government and industry experts about what to consider when making selections for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for 2023.

What are the things that current and retired federal employees should consider this year?

Are there changes and nuances that feds and former feds need to know before they make their benefit selections?

What new offerings will be available this coming year?

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.

We hope you can join us!