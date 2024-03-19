Federal News Network’s Open Season Exchange 2024

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
How are your FEHB selections this year? Want to pick up pointers on what’s new or what you should consider in the government health care benefits plan for 2025?
Join us for Federal News Network’s 2024 Open Season Exchange on Nov. 12. During this exclusive event, Federal News Network reporters and editors will sit down with agency and industry experts to share details about what to consider when making your 2025 FEHB selections during Open Season.
Our 2023 Open Season Exchange event featured speakers from the Office of Personnel Management, Defense Health Agency and Consumers’ Checkbook.
Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.