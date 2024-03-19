Federal News Network’s Open Season Exchange 2024

How are your FEHB selections this year? Want to pick up pointers on what’s new or what you should consider in the government health care benefits plan for 2025?

Join us for Federal News Network’s 2024 Open Season Exchange on Nov. 12. During this exclusive event, Federal News Network reporters and editors will sit down with agency and industry experts to share details about what to consider when making your 2025 FEHB selections during Open Season.

Our 2023 Open Season Exchange event featured speakers from the Office of Personnel Management, Defense Health Agency and Consumers’ Checkbook.

Register today to save the date on your calendar and receive updates!