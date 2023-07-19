Meeting zero trust goals with modern cybersecurity solutions

Released earlier this spring, CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model 2.0 assists agencies in

navigating their zero trust journey by offering a well-defined roadmap for the

widespread adoption of zero trust in the government sector. A zero trust approach

sets a high bar for security by assuming that every user, device and application is a

potential threat and requires verification and authorization before granting access.

CISA’s zero trust model provides federal agencies with a clear path to follow,

making it another vital tool to help define the zero trust journey — one that will help

them meet the September 2024 deadline set by the Office of Management and

Budget’s memo, M-22-09 Federal Zero Trust Strategy .

While every agency has a unique starting point, there are several steps that can

help agencies as they work to achieve an “optimal” posture in their zero trust

journey and meet upcoming deadlines. These steps include taking inventory of their

current posture, continually modernizing to implement the strongest standards,

considering the impact of supply chain security and improving detection of cyber

incidents and investigative capabilities.

Understanding your position in the zero trust journey

Proper security tools are essential to an agency’s defense against cyber-attacks.

But first, agencies must have a complete understanding of their systems’ strengths

and weaknesses. This includes knowing which tools are currently being utilized,

which require enhancements, and which are lacking entirely. This creates a baseline

for the agency’s zero trust position and establishes required actions.



A “rip and replace” approach is not a practical solution for cybersecurity

infrastructure, so starting with a clear baseline can allow agencies to effectively

support zero trust pillars of identity, devices, networks, applications and workloads

and data by understanding where the cyberinfrastructure can be improved.





Modernizing and implementing stronger standards



A focus on SLAs, dashboards with real-time analytics, and enterprise IT security

posture can support agencies as they assess the effectiveness of their current

security efforts. It can also ensure they align with increasingly vigorous standards,

like the ones outlined in recent zero trust guidelines, and track the continued

improvement of maturity levels over time.

Key standards highlighted in zero trust guidelines include using enterprise-managed

accounts, which allow employees access to everything they need while remaining

reliably protected from sophisticated attacks, encrypting all network traffic and

consistently testing enterprise applications.

Federal security and data teams must also work together to develop data

categories and security rules to automatically detect and ultimately block

unauthorized access to sensitive information.