Meeting zero trust goals with modern cybersecurity solutions

Chris Cullerot
July 19, 2023 1:35 pm
Released earlier this spring, CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model 2.0 assists agencies innavigating their zero trust journey by offering a well-defined roadmap for the widespread adoption of zero trust in the government sector. A zero trust approach sets a high bar for security by assuming that every user, device and application is a potential threat and requires verification and authorization before granting access.

Understanding your position in the zero trust journey

Proper security tools are essential to an agency’s defense against cyber-attacks.
But first, agencies must have a complete understanding of their systems’ strengths
and weaknesses. This includes knowing which tools are currently being utilized,
which require enhancements, and which are lacking entirely. This creates a baseline
for the agency’s zero trust position and establishes required actions.

A “rip and replace” approach is not a practical solution for cybersecurity
infrastructure, so starting with a clear baseline can allow agencies to effectively
support zero trust pillars of identity, devices, networks, applications and workloads
and data by understanding where the cyberinfrastructure can be improved.

Modernizing and implementing stronger standards


A focus on SLAs, dashboards with real-time analytics, and enterprise IT security
posture can support agencies as they assess the effectiveness of their current
security efforts. It can also ensure they align with increasingly vigorous standards,
like the ones outlined in recent zero trust guidelines, and track the continued
improvement of maturity levels over time.
Key standards highlighted in zero trust guidelines include using enterprise-managed
accounts, which allow employees access to everything they need while remaining
reliably protected from sophisticated attacks, encrypting all network traffic and
consistently testing enterprise applications.
Federal security and data teams must also work together to develop data
categories and security rules to automatically detect and ultimately block
unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Securing the IT supply chain

Over the past couple of years, federal agencies have become keenly aware of the
need to protect their IT supply chain. This includes implementing solutions that
provide a flexible and customizable approach to evaluating vendors, and those that
can help close down parts of the network if one portion of the security supply chain
becomes compromised. These solutions and approaches are already playing an
imperative part for various agencies across government.
For example, to achieve the crucial balance between enhancing network security
and enabling dynamic autonomous operations for law enforcement, the U.S.
Department of Treasury leveraged logical micro-segmentation and network-based
segmentation to help strengthen network security. Segmenting the agencies’
network can isolate environments and prevent compromised components from
jeopardizing the entire network. This approach has proven highly effective in
maintaining the security and reliability of operations.

Improving detection of cyber incidents and remediation capabilities

The sheer volume of cyber incidents that analysts receive in a cabinet-level security
operations center makes it impossible to appropriately assess each one and quickly
identify those that require immediate attention. Agencies need access to tools that
can automate detection and prioritization so analysts can take appropriate actions
fast enough to address a threat. Should a severe incident take place, their ability to
contain, eradicate and recover from the event is crucial.
As part of its process of enforcing a uniform approach to cyber incidents, the
Environmental Protection Agency worked toward automating functions of its
security and risk team’s responsibilities. Implementing a security incident response
module helped structure security operation agency-wide, enabling a more uniform
approach to emerging threats. Utilizing security orchestration and automation
response helped reduce manual errors and streamlined response processes,
improving the agency’s ability to respond to threats quickly.
By embracing zero trust principles, agencies can be more proactive and diligent in
protecting their IT infrastructure and users in today’s digital landscape. However,
it’s a big undertaking that requires ongoing effort to implement fully. To identify
which standards need strengthening, agencies must understand their position in
their zero trust journey.
From there, agencies can make informed decisions on flexible cybersecurity
solutions that align with Zero Trust Maturity Model 2.0 pillars. This will help
accelerate the implementation of zero trust without compromising compliance
requirements and citizens’ needs, all while limiting the impact of a potential breach.
By taking small steps, agencies can evaluate their current compliance levels, create
plans to increase maturity and stay informed and aligned with federal guidance and regulations.
Chris Cullerot is director of technology and innovation at iTech AG.

