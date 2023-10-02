O-RAN will transform wireless and enable 5G adoption

The verdict is in: Open radio access networks (O-RAN) enables the flexibility in cost and functionality needed for the early adoption of 5G in new enterprise vertical markets.

The financial viability of rolling out 5G technologies in enterprise settings has long been a challenge for companies. Traditional RAN technologies, with their closed, proprietary nature, are often associated with significant capital and operational expenditures. This is primarily due to a lack of competition and the high costs associated with vendor lock-in.

O-RAN flips this paradigm on its head. By advocating an open, interoperable framework where multiple vendors can compete, O-RAN naturally engenders a cost-competitive environment. This multi-vendor ecosystem promotes market competition, which in turn drives down costs. Such cost flexibility makes it financially feasible for enterprises to adopt 5G technology in the nascent stages of its deployment, where the financial benefits of this new technology are still being explored.

In addition to cost flexibility, O-RAN offers significant functional flexibility. Traditional RANs, due to their proprietary nature, have a rigid architecture. This rigidity often stifles innovation and limits customization, making it challenging to meet the unique and diverse needs of enterprise vertical markets.

Conversely, O-RAN’s open and standardized interfaces allow for the integration of hardware and software components from different vendors within the same network. This interoperability results in a more versatile and dynamic network infrastructure. Companies can thus tailor their networks to meet specific requirements, whether it be the high device density of industrial IoT applications, the low latency required in automated vehicles, or the high data speeds necessary for virtual reality applications.

O-RAN’s functional flexibility fosters a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Small and medium-sized enterprises, startups and other innovative entities can contribute to and benefit from the O-RAN ecosystem, creating solutions that cater to the unique needs of different enterprise verticals.

Driving competitiveness through shared spectrum

O-RAN presents the opportunity for U.S. innovation and competitiveness in creating new radio software and hardware to drive 5G into the enterprise and new vertical markets previously not served by fourth gen technologies.

The development of O-RAN technologies coincides with U.S. efforts to bring microelectronics and U.S. manufacturing and innovation on-shore, as driven by numerous White House actions.

Paramount to the growth and proliferation of O-RAN and private 5G wireless networks is spectrum and access to spectrum.

Traditional methods of allocating spectrum involved assigning exclusive use of specific frequencies to service providers. However, this approach often leads to inefficient usage and artificial scarcity. As 5G networks demand an exponentially higher amount of spectrum due to their high-speed and low-latency characteristics, the need for more efficient spectrum use and access becomes crucial.

To address this issue, the United States has pioneered the concept of spectrum sharing. This innovative approach, which breaks away from the traditional paradigm of exclusive spectrum rights, allows multiple operators to share the same spectrum bands. Spectrum sharing can significantly increase the efficiency of spectrum use, alleviate spectrum scarcity issues, and enable the expansion of wireless services, including O-RAN and private 5G networks.

The implementation of spectrum sharing in the U.S. has proven to be a game-changer. With this approach, we’ve assumed global leadership in wireless innovation, setting a precedent for other countries to follow.

For O-RAN to truly thrive, a holistic approach that capitalizes on all domestic innovations in wireless technology, including spectrum sharing, is necessary. It involves combining advancements in open software stacks, AI and automation, cloud-native architecture, and microelectronics with strategic spectrum management. This approach can help overcome the technical challenges associated with O-RAN and facilitate its wider adoption.

The Defense Department has been investing significantly in private 5G networks, marking some of the largest investments of its kind. This presents a unique opportunity for collaboration with U.S. innovators to jumpstart the development of O-RAN technology in the United States. By leveraging these investments, the DoD can spur further innovation and expansion in the O-RAN space, creating a robust, competitive and diverse ecosystem that is at the forefront of 5G evolution.

The shift towards open networks

O-RAN represents an opportunity to accelerate automation, artificial intelligence, improved productivity and growth in enterprise markets by matching network costs, capability and scale to need.

The concept of open interfaces in O-RAN is the cornerstone of its revolutionary potential. Open interfaces refer to standard protocols for communication between various parts of the network infrastructure. These open interfaces are particularly needed in the RAN intelligent controller (RIC) to enable development of new approaches for dynamic spectrum access, massive MIMO beamforming, and advanced interference management.

The open and programmable nature of the RIC creates opportunities to support a wider range of applications beyond what its original designers envisioned. Students and university researchers now have more hands-on opportunities to implement and demonstrate wireless innovations over-the-air using the flexible RIC platform. This hands-on experience short-circuits the typical multi-year timeline from university research concept to field-ready product.

Fostering a competitive environment

Through its promotion of a multi-vendor ecosystem, O-RAN is fostering a more competitive environment in wireless communications. This competition drives innovation as different vendors strive to offer the most effective and efficient solutions. It also puts downward pressure on prices, providing cost benefits to network operators and, ultimately, end-users.

O-RAN provides an opportunity for new entrants to the market. Smaller technology firms and startups, which may have struggled to compete in the traditional RAN environment, can now contribute to the O-RAN ecosystem, offering innovative solutions and promoting further competition and diversity in the market.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of wireless communications, O-RAN presents a disruptive innovation that is driving transformation. By fostering a more competitive environment, O-RAN is facilitating the development of more innovative, efficient and cost-effective solutions, setting the stage for the next era of wireless connectivity.

Jeff Reed is the Willis G. Worcester professor of electrical and computer engineering and founding director of Wireless @ Virginia Tech.

