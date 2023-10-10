Three ways AI can enhance federal citizen service and efficiency

Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform government, as it can improve health, safety, national security and citizen services, and drive better, more informed, data-driven decision-making. AI frees up millions of labor hours for critical tasks, leading to increased efficiency.

The newly-formed National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) just released its first report, outlining the federal government’s increased focus on AI. The report recommends steps federal agencies can take to maximize the benefits of AI technology.

Government AI-related contract spending is up 2.5 times since 2017, reaching over $3 billion – and agencies will want to ensure they make the most of the investment. Agencies collect a massive amount of new data every day, and without accurate analysis, data alone can’t yield actionable insights.

Benefits of AI

Better decision-making through data analysis has the potential to improve government services and save costs. The power of AI can improve government operations, offering faster innovation and a better citizen experience. AI, coupled with personalized storage solutions, will allow federal agencies to develop the most advanced capabilities to more easily achieve their missions.

Three ways that agencies can implement AI to improve business and customer outcomes include:

Smarter policy and decision-making

AI has the potential to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of policy and decision-making. AI and data analytics can make sense of demographic, consumption, behavioral and other trends across agencies. This helps policymakers identify emerging issues and intervene with smarter policies and a more accurate understanding of their impact and costs.

For example, the Department of Social Services and other agencies process claims and applications for assistance at the rate of 70,000+ applications per month. AI is the driving force behind many of the fastest-expanding government use cases. With innovative AI solutions, agencies can modernize traditional workloads, applications, containers and more.

Investing in high-performance storage that can address multiple phases of the AI data pipeline can play a key role in minimizing slowdowns, accelerating development, and enabling AI projects to scale.

New or improved service delivery

AI has the power to transform many aspects of the citizen experience. Implementing AI for citizen services can enable agencies to perform a variety of tasks including scheduling appointments, answering common questions, and directing requests to appropriate areas with varying agencies. According to Gartner, by 2026, 60% of government organizations will prioritize business process automation, up from 35% in 2022.

AI can help agencies provide citizen services more effectively and even develop new services. With AI, agencies can create new citizen engagement experiences by providing a single-entry point, connecting people with relevant government services tailored to their needs.

Cost savings and more efficiency

AI-based process improvements can help agencies increase the efficiency of internal operations. For example, AI-enabled procurement processes allow decision-makers to identify inefficiencies and potential cost savings in the products and services they purchase. Automation and AI have the potential to save governments between $3.3 billion and $41.1 billion annually.

Implementing AI in Future Plans

As AI becomes more complex and data-intensive, the need for simplicity and management at scale is increasingly important. AI models require extensive amounts of data to be processed, and as the size and complexity of these models continue to grow, so does the need for more storage.

Storage considerations are critical for both the training and the deployment of AI models. As AI models are increasingly used in real-world applications, it is essential to ensure that the storage solution used can provide reliable and efficient access to the data needed to support these applications. This includes both the storage of the model itself and the data used to support its ongoing operation.

AI infrastructure frees up millions of labor hours for critical tasks and can greatly reduce the impact of traditional approaches to infrastructure that result in server and storage silos that are overspent on capacity and starve AI workloads.

AI has the potential to assist in the development of smarter policy and decision-making, improve citizen service delivery, and maximize cost savings. By implementing the correct infrastructure, agencies will see increased efficiency, faster innovation, and a better citizen experience.

Mike Wiseman is vice president for public sector at Pure Storage.

