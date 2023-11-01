Congress must act: Veterans being sidelined in the housing market

The American Dream, synonymous with homeownership, is currently under siege, especially for our veterans. As interest rates soar, a significant portion of our population finds themselves marginalized in the housing market. Veterans, recognized for their commendable service and once beneficiaries of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Home Loan program, are disproportionately affected.

Recent data underscores that interest rates for VA home loans have hit record highs in recent years. This surge not only dampens aspirations but profoundly disrupts the financial well-being of veterans across the nation. For instance, Taylor Davis, a former Army veteran, is in search of a new residence as he transitions from Colorado Springs to Grand Junction. While Davis is thrilled about his recent job advancement and accompanying salary boost, he’s discovering that a higher income doesn’t always translate to greater purchasing power in today’s housing climate. He is now confronted with the grim prospect of downscaling his living standards due to the present housing market dynamics.

This narrative isn’t isolated. Numerous veterans, who previously benefited from the VA Home Loan program’s no down-payment advantage and favorable interest rates, are now contending with rates surpassing 8%. These escalating rates diminish the program’s appeal and underscore a concerning trend: the narrowing avenues to homeownership for our veterans.

The ramifications are extensive. The VA Home Loan program, initiated out of a profound national obligation, aimed to facilitate homeownership for those who served. However, experts from the mortgage lending sector indicate that the program’s once-celebrated affordability is now under question. The unprecedented rise in interest rates over the past years has distanced many from realizing their homeownership aspirations.

While it’s acknowledged that the Federal Reserve’s recent rate increments intend to curb inflation, we must reflect on the broader implications. If our interventions to manage inflation inadvertently disenfranchise the very individuals who have served our nation, a rethinking of our approach is necessary.

It’s imperative for Congress to step in. Initiatives could include unique provisions for veterans, like capping interest rates or introducing more subsidies. There’s a pressing need to reinforce the VA Home Loan program, preserving its foundational intent of facilitating veterans in their homeownership journey. Comprehensive educational drives, enlightening veterans and the larger populace about varied loan avenues, would be beneficial.

Though waiting, as some experts suggest, remains an option, it’s riddled with unpredictability. Fluctuations in home prices, interest rates and the broader economy make waiting a gamble. Our veterans, considering their profound sacrifices, deserve better than to be at the mercy of market volatilities.

In sum, while the dynamics of the economy, interest rates and inflation are multifaceted, our allegiance to veterans remains unequivocal. Our nation bears the responsibility to safeguard the dreams of its servicemen and women from being eclipsed by economic policies. It’s crucial for Congress to champion this cause.

Michael Embrich is a veteran, former member of the secretary of Veterans Affairs’ Advisory Committee on the Readjustment of Veterans, and former congressional staffer.

