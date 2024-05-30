Foundation for origin data through software attestations set

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently released the longawaited secure software development framework (SSDF) attestation form. This action automatically restarted the clock on the Office of Management and Budget’s requirement that all critical software must be attested within 90 days and all other software must be attested within 180 days of the finalized form.

Concurrently, CISA launched the repository for software attestations and artifacts

(RSAA), a web portal where CISA expects federal agency representatives and

software producers alike will “be able to review and upload software attestation

forms, artifacts, and make organization-specific annotations to entries in

accordance with their job responsibilities.”

What happens on the first business day following the 90- and 180-day waiting

period, June 10 and Sept. 9, respectively, is now in the hands of acquisition teams

and authorizing officials. The SSDF attestation requirement forced on industry will

either be ridiculed as another form of compliance theater or heralded as a pathway

to an accelerated issuance of an authorizations to operate (ATOs) and greater cyber

resiliency across the massive swath of government procured products and services.

Unlike the Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program (FedRAMP)

program that predominantly focuses on cloud service providers, OMB has made it

clear that SSDF attestations cover all software including firmware, embedded and

cloud service offerings. The software that powers anti-lock brakes in a forestry

service pickup, that powers the microwave in the Department of Veterans Affairs

hospital break room, that powers the palm readers to access classified areas, and

everything else in between now must be attested to following the SSDF before the

government will buy. The hope is that by adopting this broad definition of software

the government’s buying power alone will profoundly influence and reshape the

cybersecurity behaviors of all software producers.

In fact, even those software producers that already have offerings listed in the

FedRAMP marketplace likely have additional work to do to achieve SSDF

compliance before they can attest. Specifically, the FedRAMP moderate and high

baselines, largely based upon the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s

Special Publication 800-53, do not explicitly require the supply chain risk

management family’s provenance control, SR-4. However, the SSDF extensively

focuses on provenance, with each of the four SSDF groupings including explicit

tasks that can only be satisfied by creating and securely managing trusted telemetry

to establish an irrefutable set of provenance data.

The SSDF definition for provenance is pulled straight from NIST SP 800-53: “The

chronology of the origin, development, ownership, location and changes to a

system or system component and associated data. It may also include personnel

and processes used to interact with or make modifications to the system,

component or associated data.”

The time has arrived for acquisition teams and authorizing officials (AOs) across

the federal landscape to collaboratively decide how important cyber resiliency

actually is to the constituents they serve. At first blush, a vendor filling out a PDF

form, self-certifying compliance and shoving the data into a bespoke repository

hosted by CISA could appear to offer little in the way of cyber resilience. This is

true only if acquisition teams and authorizing officials let this happen.

AOs now have a clear pathway to achieving something they’ve wanted for

decades: more input earlier in the acquisition cycle, or “shifting security left,” as it

is colloquially referred to. AOs have been afforded the opportunity to define and

establish resilience on “Day 0” of an acquisition instead of trying to bolt it on after

the fact like they largely do today. Under the auspices of Executive Order 14028,

Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, and through the software producer’s own

SSDF attestation, AOs can now collaborate with acquisition teams and stipulate

the types of provenance data they want to access to prior to the RFP’s publication

in the Federal Register.

In some cases a software bill of materials (SBOM), a provenance mechanism that

is generated at the end of the build process, may be sufficient. In other cases, AOs

may desire access to a more robust set of trusted telemetry captured across the

totality of all software build processes in so-called compliance pipelines, from

code commit through artifact creation. In both situations, any software producer

attesting SSDF compliance must have this provenance data to comply with SSDF

task Protect the Software 3.1: “Securely archive the necessary files and supporting

data (e.g., integrity verification information, provenance data) to be retained for

each software release.”

OMB cannot allow CISA to measure success of the SSDF attestation requirement

solely through the number of PDF forms submitted. Instead, the success and value

derived from the government through software producer SSDF attestations should

be measured by monitoring and reporting on how many requests for proposals now

ask for specific types of software provenance data. AOs and acquisition teams

must be educated and expected to more closely collaborate and define what level

of provenance data they seek through the RFP process. After all, once the software

producer submits their SSDF attestation form, producing the trusted telemetry is as

simple as taking existing metadata, zipping it up and uploading it into the RSAA.

The Biden administration has invested significant time and energy into

cybersecurity, publishing well over a thousand pages of guidance related to

securing the software supply chain and linked explicitly to CISA’s secure by

design initiatives. In 2023, the Justice Department reported it was party to 543

settlements and judgments exceeding $2.68 billion under the False Claims Act. It’s

time for AOs and acquisition teams to use the tools they’ve been given and

demand access to provenance data artifacts in their RFPs. Any software producer

that responds that they cannot provide the data or that assembling the data is too

complicated and time consuming after filing their SSDF attestation has likely run

afoul of the False Claims Act. Come Sept. 9, 2024 when all software requires

attestation, industry will be watching to see if SSDF attestation is headed towards

compliance theater, or if federal employees have started using these SSDF

attestations to achieve the true goal of EO 14028.

Jason Weiss is the chief operating officer of TestifySec and a former chief software

officer for the Defense Department

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.