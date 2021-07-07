On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Contracting

NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP4

Federal News Network Staff
July 7, 2021 2:07 pm
< a min read
      

NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP4

CIO-SP4 is the fourth version of the IT software and services Governmentwide Acquisition Contract. NITAAC released the request for proposals in May and responses were due from industry in July.

Once awarded in early 2022, agencies will be able to place task orders across 10 functional areas for general, health technology and biomedical research software and services on this 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that has a $50 billion ceiling.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest details about CIO-SP4 with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Brian Goodger CIO-SP4 Contracting Contracts/Awards GWAC IDIQ National Institutes of Health NITAAC Ricky Clark

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center