NITAAC Contract Guide: CIO-SP4

CIO-SP4 is the fourth version of the IT software and services Governmentwide Acquisition Contract. NITAAC released the request for proposals in May and responses were due from industry in July.

Once awarded in early 2022, agencies will be able to place task orders across 10 functional areas for general, health technology and biomedical research software and services on this 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that has a $50 billion ceiling.

Federal News Network’s Jason Miller discussed the latest details about CIO-SP4 with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger and NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark.