State Department contract on protective services gets complicated

It’s one thing for a contracting officer to help a bidder in a tight contract competition to fix errors in its bid. It’s another thing to disclose information from a competitor’s offer. That’s what happened in a State Department plan to recompete protective services. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got details from Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo.