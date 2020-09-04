Study finds states widely vary on ability to guard against cyber attacks

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last year, when Baltimore’s municipal functions basically came to a halt, it highlighted the cybersecurity challenges at the non-federal level. The truth is, the ability and skill in staying cyber safe varies widely across state and local governments. That’s the finding of a detailed study by BlueVoyant. With more, BlueVoyant’s head of incident response, and former FBI special agent, Austin Berglas joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.